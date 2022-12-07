New downtown Green Bay business brings a twist to bowling

GREEN BAY NBC26 — After a long-awaited expansion, First and Bowl has made it to Green Bay.

The new downtown Green Bay business combines the concept of three different sports, bowling, cornhole and football.

A set of pins are set up at opposite ends of each other, teams then take turns knocking the pins down using a single football. Whoever gets all the pins down first, wins.

First and a bowl co-owner Bryan Mackenzie says that this idea of bringing football bowling to Wisconsin has been an idea of his for a long time and after opening his first business in 2019, a divisional plan was to expand first and bowl to more places.

“When we first started we were excited to bring this to a bunch of different places but then Covid hit and kind of changed our plans. So we are now kind of out of this and we started looking for places and markets that would be a good fit for us and Green Bay just seemed like a great plan,” said Mackenzie.

A grand opening will take place on Dec 9. with openings for parties, date nights, team bonding, and everything in between. You can even join a football bowling league.

“We have leagues throughout the week that we’ve been doing we’ve also recently started doing tournaments so that’s been fun,” said Mackenzie.

Mackenzie also said that football bowling is just the beginning, they have also added cornhole, basketball connect four, and of course, a few cases of beer.

