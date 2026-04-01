NEW Community Shelter begins $14M permanent housing construction

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Construction is underway on the NEW Community Shelter’s $14 million permanent supportive housing project, a development aimed at providing stable homes for people rebuilding their lives after experiencing homelessness.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in November. According to a shelter spokesperson, the project faced a few unexpected permitting delays, but staff say they are excited construction has begun.

“We are so very excited that our supportive housing project is underway after our successful capital campaign,” said Terri Refsguard, CEO of New Community Shelter. “We had such a great campaign cabinet who helped us raise the funds in less than a year, and now we look forward to making what the shelter does come full circle in 10–12 months. This is my dream coming true.”

The facility will offer safe, long-term housing for individuals who have completed the shelter’s structured program and demonstrated readiness to live independently, according to the shelter.

Construction is expected to be completed within 10–12 months.

