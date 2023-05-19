New agreement between NWTC and N.E.W. School of Innovation keeps charter school at NWTC through 2028

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A new agreement signed Thursday between Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and Green Bay Area Public School District's N.E.W. School of Innovation will keep the charter school housed at NWTC through at least 2028.

According to a news release, the partnership gives students an opportunity to earn an education while exploring career options at NWTC.

"The Green Bay Area Public School District is truly grateful to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College for its partnership in supporting students who are finding success through a non-traditional educational experience," GBAPS Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer said in the release. "All students are deserving of having a pathway that enables them to find success in reaching their post secondary goals. The partnership with NWTC has enabled us to fulfill our vision for N.E.W."

The N.E.W. School of Innovation serves students in grades 7-12. It was established in 2018 and relocated to NWTC's Green Bay campus last fall.

According to NWTC, enrollments have increased by 60%, and are now on a waitlist.

“Our partnership with N.E.W School of Innovation and the Green Bay Area Public Schools is rooted in the belief that all students will be successful when given the right opportunities,” NWTC President Jeff Rafn said in the release. “As we continue to reimagine how to best serve our students and provide pathways to family sustaining careers, it is essential that we carry on our work together.”

High school sophomores, juniors, and seniors can take dual-credit courses through NWTC.

Since the charter school relocated to NWTC, the number of students who applied to NWTC after graduation grew from three to 31.

The N.E.W. School of Innovation uses personalized learning to meet student needs.