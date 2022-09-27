NeighborWorks Green Bay hosts the 3rd annual Good Neighbor Week

NBC26 — “It’s neighbors helping neighbors.” Vicki Bockelman of NeighborWorks Green Bay when talking about the Good Neighbor Week initiative.

It’s the 3rd Annual event where volunteers from different organizations come together and help their neighbors in need.

Among one of those Volunteers is Tanya Westmoreland, who has been on both sides of this program.

“They even surprised me with it.” That year, Westmoreland was unable to keep up with some of her house work, and her neighbors gave her a gift she never expected.

“It showed people in my neighborhood that there are people out there that want to help. And that's very important for where I live.”

And now she returns the favor by giving back, herself. “It makes you feel good.” said Westmoreland “It's good to know I'm a part of something good and long- lasting.”

The Good Neighbor Week Program has made huge strides in the few years they have been around. Serving double last year and receiving more and more applications every year.

“We had an outstanding year this year with applications.” said Bokelman “we had 33 applications, and I believe last year there were only 7.”

33 applications, but only 15 could be completed in a week's time, which is exactly why Bokelman and the rest of the Good Neighbor Committee hope that this will continue for many years to come.

“They won't be able to get rid of me until I can't work anymore.” laughed Westmoreland. “Even if I have to sit in a chair and give orders and jobs.”

