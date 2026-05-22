GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Gas prices are affecting Memorial Day plans for some Green Bay families, with experts warning this could be the start of an expensive travel season.

Angela Danforth normally travels to northern Wisconsin for Memorial Day, but this year her family canceled their annual camping trip to stay local.

"Gas prices are affecting what we do," she said. "We haven't even taken our camper out...It's just not worth it to pay for gas."

AAA says the average cost of gas in Wisconsin is now $4.43 a gallon, up $1.40 from last Memorial Day.

That's not stopping everyone, though. AAA Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz says road travel in the state remains strong.

"On the roads here in the Wisconsin, we're expecting about 745 thousand folks will be traveling 50 miles or more at some point over this weekend," explained Jarmusz.

That's only about a half-percent decrease compared to last year.

Darcy Zent plans to visit her son in Madison, regardless of gas prices.

"Not at all," Zent replied, when asked if gas prices were impacting her trip.

"I have a pretty fuel-efficient car, and I tend to go, I don't know, where the gas prices are a little bit cheaper when I see them," furthered Zent.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Neighbors are keeping their holiday travel plans despite rising costs

It's not just gas putting pressure on holiday budgets. Economics professor Stephen Troveh at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay says the Memorial Day cookout will cost more this year, too.

"Food inflation currently is now about 3.6 percent," Troveh said, referencing the latest report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Troveh's advice for families feeling the financial strain is to shop around for deals, book flights well in advance, and swap out menu items to save on grocery costs.

"You still have room to enjoy the summer," said Troveh, "And I believe that most households are going to do that."

AAA also recommends driving the speed limit to save on fuel and stay safe, with more drivers expected on the road this weekend.