NBC 26 rides along with a Green Bay police officer in snowy conditions

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With snow on the ground or not, the work doesn't stop for police officers patrolling the streets.

"A lot of times, the snow can make our job a little bit difficult," Green Bay Police Department Capt. Clinton Beguhn said.

Beguhn says the snow can delay officers and their response times.

"We have to slow down for the weather and the snow just as much as anybody else if we're going to get there safely," Beguhn said. "And, you know, if we crash on the way to respond, we're not doing anybody else any good."

That includes emergencies. Officers have to be more cautious on the roads in the snow.

"The same things that a normal driver is doing, we're doing," Beguhn said.

Beguhn says there isn't as much traffic on days when a winter storm occurs.

Officers instead dedicate their focus to respond to crashes.

"So, a lot of times, we get distracted by the other things that don't maybe necessarily make as many traffic stops, unfortunately, which can be preventative," Beguhn said.

When it comes to winter gear, they can layer up if they so choose.

"We have to be able to grab all of the equipment on our tool belt," Beguhn said. "So, a lot of us wear thinner gloves."

Beguhn says he doesn't necessarily look forward to these snowy shifts, but says it helps if people take their time.

"We can hopefully have a good result and not any more accidents, which would be nice," Beguhn said.