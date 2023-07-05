Musicians perform Latin songs on The Latino Stage during Fire Over the Fox

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The 4th of July is about people of all kinds coming together.

Fire Over the Fox gives that opportunity by providing food, drinks, and music in Green Bay's downtown.

"4th of July is special to myself, the community," Ernesto Aguilera of Green Bay said.

This year, Fire Over the Fox added diversity to its lineup with The Latino Stage.

Members of the Latino population gathered as one to enjoy their music in Leicht Memorial Park.

Some people danced along.

"It's an honor to be included, and to say, 'hey, we're here,'" Aguilera said.

"Now that we get to see it, it's making me excited," Geran Sebastian-Antonio of Green Bay said.

"It's almost like a proud feeling being able to come here, celebrate my culture along with the other culture that I grew up with," Maria Dejesus of Green Bay said.

The Latino Stage was one of six music stages included at Fire Over the Fox this year.

"It's a large demographic in our area," On Broadway, Inc. marketing director Brooke Hafs said.

According to the Census Bureau, Green Bay's population sits at approximately 107,000.

16.6 percent — or about 17,000 — of those who live in Green Bay are Hispanic or Latino.

Hafs said they wanted to make sure the festival included music for everyone.

"We want everyone to feel welcome," Hafs said. "And like, they can attend and feel at home."

Because for those in the Latino community, this is their home.

"We're here," Aguilera said. "One purpose — to grow with the community, and be the community."