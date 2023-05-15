Multiple animals rescued from Green Bay house fire

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Multiple animals were rescued from a house fire in the 1400 block of Frank Street Sunday night.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department reports they were alerted by the Brown County Emergency Communications Center of a possible structure fire around 7:17 p.m. When crews arrived, a fire was visible through the front window of the residence.

Crews were able to extinguish and contain the fire to the area of origin within 10 minutes of arrival.

Officials report one dog and multiple amphibious animals were rescued from the residence, however, two amphibious animals died due to the fire.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported to due the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with an estimated dollar loss of $25,000. All three occupants of the residence were displaced.

Assisting agencies included the Green Bay Police Department, Brown County Emergency Communications Center, Wisconsin Public Service and Green Bay Water Utility.