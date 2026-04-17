Motorcycle, SUV crash leaves two critically injured in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV that left both drivers with critical injuries on Thursday evening on South Huron Road near Sitka Street.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Investigators say the motorcycle, driven by a 20-year-old Green Bay woman, was traveling with a group of motorcyclists at a high rate of speed when the rider lost control and struck the SUV. The SUV was driven by a 49-year-old man from Green Bay.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital, according to police. The roadway was closed for reconstruction until about 2 a.m. Friday.

Police said no further details will be released at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #26-217526. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), online at 432stop.com, or via the “P3 Tips” app.

