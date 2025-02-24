Money-saving sheep not returning to Renard Island this year

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wooly Green Grazers that were brought in to help graze Renard Island last summer will not be returning this year to keep the grass under control.

According to Wooly Green Grazers shepherd Roxie Emunson, she accidentally wrote down the wrong day for the mandatory site visit and missed the opportunity to place a bid for the project.

Emunson fully admits the miscommunication was her fault, and she hopes to have the opportunity to make the mandatory visit next year to hopefully bid on the project and return with her sheep in 2026.

According to Brown County Port and Resource Recovery Business Development Manager Mark Walter, they haven't awarded the bid yet for this year, but he did say it will likely be a mowing company to help keep the grass under control in the summer of 2025.

Initially the sheep were brought in to graze the land last year, and then goats were later added to help with grazing.

