Missing woman found safe, police say

UPDATE: Dejajenae (Deja) M Morrison has been located safe, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

No additional information is planned for release, authorities said.

ORIGINAL: Green Bay police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 30-year-old woman.

Police said Dejajenae “Deja” Morrison was reported missing by her mother after the two last spoke by phone around 12:20 a.m. July 15.

According to an alert from authorities, Morrison asked her mother for money to repay someone, and a man could allegedly be heard in the background saying she owed more money and would not be allowed to leave until it was paid.

Police said Morrison, who is homeless, ended the call by telling her mother, “I’ll talk to you tomorrow, if I’m still alive.” Family members were unable to locate her phone after about 2 a.m., when location data last showed her near a Pick ’n Save on East Garfield Avenue in Milwaukee. Authorities said attempts to ping her phone have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information or contact with Morrison is asked to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200.