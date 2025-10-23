Milk and manure tankers crash at Kewaunee County intersection, driver cited

CASCO (NBC26) — A crash between a milk tanker and an empty manure tanker closed Highway 54 in Casco for hours on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office says the empty manure tanker ran a stop sign on County E and crashed into the full milk tanker at the intersection.

"Due to the impact, the manure hauler, which was empty, was displaced to one side," Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski said.

The milk truck driver sustained minor injuries, while the manure truck driver was not injured. The manure truck driver has been cited for failing to stop.

Both trucks were heavily damaged in the crash. Joski says the milk tanker leaked some of its contents, but the spill was quickly diluted and cleaned up.

"The milk hauler vehicle did suffer significant damage that load was disturbed, there was loss but that was able to be mitigated," Joski said.

Rachel Harmann, a Kewaunee County resident who works with the Farm Bureau, was traveling out of town when she drove by the crash scene.

"There was definitely some chaos; some police cars were there, you could see the semi trucks involved, we were down to one lane of traffic," Harmann said.

Harmann says the crash serves as a reminder that accidents can happen to anyone.

"Whether they're involved in manure hauling, milk hauling, or just you and me driving down the road — we all have the same chance of getting in an accident," Harmann said.

Sheriff Joski says, aside from failing to stop, no other factors or substances played a role in the crash.

