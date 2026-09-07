Mi Favorita Supermarket opening west side Green Bay location

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A beloved Latin supermarket is getting a second location, this time on Green Bay's west side, according to its owners.

Mi Favorita Supermarket, located at 1908 E. Mason St. in Green Bay, is expanding to an additional location at 1125 W. Mason St.

Owner Naja Grajeda told NBC 26 the new location will feature more space and a deli seating area.

The west side store will open Friday, Sept. 11, with regular business hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Friday at 4 p.m., there will be a grand opening celebration featuring live music, raffles, snacks and refreshments. A formal public ribbon-cutting ceremony with the city of Green Bay will take place Sept. 18.

Mi Favorita Supermarket has served Green Bay's east side since 2017.