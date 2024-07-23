Meeting of the Owners! More than 7,000 Packers shareholders meet at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The most unique business meeting in the world! That's what Packer’s President Mark Murphy and many Packer owners call the shareholder's meeting.



More than 7,000 Green Bay Packers shareholders turned out for the annual shareholders meeting.

President Mark Murphy said the energy was unlike anything he had seen.

Owners from around the world came to the event, from Texas to Germany.

Of the hundreds of thousands of Packers fans worldwide, thousands met with the Packer’s front office at Lambeau Field.

Owner of the Green Bay Packers …

"It's a fun thing to say all over the world in my travels,” said shareholder William Prutz.

An honor held by hundreds of thousands of people and on Monday, all of them were invited to the annual shareholder's meeting. Many from far away.

"We're from Round Rock, Texas just north of Austin,” shareholder Ryan Albert Donovan said. “It was about a 20 hour road trip."

Ryan Albert Donovan, and his daughter Isa, consider their ownership a family endeavor.

”You get a piece of it,” Ryan said. “You feel like you're part of it. More than Jerry and that stuff down in Texas."

Unlike Jerry Jones and those Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers shareholders listened to President Mark Murphy give a rundown of what is set to be his last season in charge.

"Had a different feeling knowing it was going to be my last or second to last shareholder meeting,” Murphy said after the meeting. “Very appreciative of the kind of fan support that we get."

Fan support of more than 7,000 shareholders at the meeting. Murphy says it is a combination of the team's potential, the draft, and lasting effects from last year's playoff run that is generating such a buzz.

"It was palpable,” Murphy said of the crowd. “You could really see the excitement."

Excitement that leaves just one question for owners to answer … how do they think the Packers will do?

"I think we're going to do awesome as always,” Isa Albert Donovan said. “Crushing and destroying every single team on the field."

At the meeting there were people from all around the country and worldwide. I met one gentleman from Germany, he calls himself the German Packer.