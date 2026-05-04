Martina McBride to perform at Meyer Theatre

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Country music star Martina McBride will bring her hits to the Meyer Theatre this fall, according to a news release.

McBride is scheduled to perform at the Meyer Theatre on Oct. 1 for a one-night show beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $116 and go on sale Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m., available at the theatre’s website, by phone at 920-494-3401, or at the TicketStar Box Office in the Resch Center.

McBride is a multiple Grammy nominee who has sold more than 23 million albums, earning 20 Top 10 singles and six No. 1 hits during her career.