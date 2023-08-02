Man voluntarily turns himself in following June shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 47-year-old Bellevue man has been taken into custody by the Green Bay Police Department after he voluntarily turned himself in for a June shooting.

According to police, a shooting took place around midnight on Sunday, June 25 in the 1100 block of Main Street. Witnesses told police there was a fight and some yelling before they saw a man with a gun who had fired multiple shots toward a group of people.

As a result of the shooting, a 22-year-old Sobieski woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 47-year-old Bellevue man turned himself into police on Tuesday, August 1 where an arrest was made. The man has been booked into Brown County Jail.

Charges have been referred to the Brown County District Attorney's Office.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the June shooting is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-234183. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.