Man shot on the west side of Green Bay; police search for suspect

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is looking for a suspect after a 43-year-old man was shot on the city's west side on early Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called to the 900 block of Shea Avenue at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim, a 43-year-old Green Bay man, was found lying outside a residence with a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

The runaway suspect is described as a black male with dreads who was wearing all black. Police say witnesses indicate there was an argument just before the shooting took place.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-227968. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.