Man seriously injured trying to jump onto moving train in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A man was seriously injured last week Wednesday after attempting to jump onto a moving train near Howard and Pearl streets, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a trauma call around 10:15 p.m. Investigators said the man was unable to get onto the train and suffered serious injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment after receiving aid at the scene.

Police said alcohol is believed to have been a factor. No criminal investigation is pending. Police also reminded the public that railways are private property.