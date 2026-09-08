Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Man seriously injured trying to jump onto moving train in Green Bay

Green Bay Police Department
Valerie Juarez
Green Bay Police Department
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A man was seriously injured last week Wednesday after attempting to jump onto a moving train near Howard and Pearl streets, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a trauma call around 10:15 p.m. Investigators said the man was unable to get onto the train and suffered serious injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment after receiving aid at the scene.

Police said alcohol is believed to have been a factor. No criminal investigation is pending. Police also reminded the public that railways are private property.

GREEN BAY 770x150 Jess n Claire.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters