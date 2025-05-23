Man sentenced to 35 years behind bars for Green Bay drug-related murder

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison and 13 years of extended supervision for his role in a 2022 Green Bay drug-related murder.

Gustavo Cantu, 42, was convicted of felony murder — armed robbery as a party to a crime earlier this year, in connection to the 2022 murder of 34-year-old Randall Denny from Hobart.

During Cantu's sentencing hearing on Friday, the victim's mother mentioned her son's dream of carpentry, and called Cantu a "coward who solves problems with guns."

The victim's brother thanked the judge and first responders who tried to save his brother's life, and said Gustavo "was a terror to the city, and the city is better with him off the street."

Cantu's daughter spoke on his behalf in the hearing, saying "there are good things in him" and that he is a "friend to everyone". Cantu's sister said her brother "has a heart of gold."

Gustavo's brother, Alejandro Cantu, was also convicted for the same murder, and was sentenced in March to 15 years behind bars and 10 years of extended supervision.

Jacob Ventura, another man convicted for his role in the death of Denny, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17.

According to Green Bay Police, officers responded at 5:04 a.m. on April 30 of 2022 to the intersection of Western and Perkins avenues for a report of gun shots along with a person laying in the road.

Police found Denny when they arrived at the scene. Police said officers and paramedics tried to save the victim's life but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later. Witnesses reported that multiple people fled from the scene immediately after the gunshots were heard, according to police.