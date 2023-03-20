Man arrested in Green Bay for stealing funeral home van with corpse inside

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A man accused of stealing a van from a Rockford, Ill. funeral home with a corpse inside was arrested in Green Bay on Sunday.

23-year-old Deon Howard was booked in Brown County jail on charges of possessing a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property, obstructing an officer, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office tells NBC 26 that Howard was arrested following a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff's office, Howard was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for following a squad car with its brights on.

An officer detected a marijuana odor from the vehicle, but Howard was not cooperative and argued with officers, and was arrested for obstructing, according to the sheriff's office.

Officers located a gun stolen from Outagamie County when they searched the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities learned of Howard's warrants through Appleton and Rockford when they identified him, the sheriff's office says.

According to the Rockford Police Department, a van that belonged to Collins & Stone Funeral Home was stolen from outside the business with a body inside of it on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Rockford Police tells NBC 26 the van was unlocked and running before it was stolen.

Rockford Police say the van was located by Chicago Police in a Chicago neighborhood the following day, Jan. 22, but the body was not inside the van.

According to Rockford Police, the body was found in a separate Chicago neighborhood on Jan. 23.

Police identified Howard after a follow-up investigation was conducted.

He is facing charges of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and abuse of a corpse in Illinois.

Howard made an appearance in Brown County Circuit Court on Monday regarding extradition.