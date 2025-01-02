Man arrested for allegedly stabbing woman in Green Bay on New Year's Eve

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Police say they have arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of stabbing a 57-year-old woman in Green Bay on New Year's Eve.

The Green Bay Police Department says officers got a call at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 1600 block of Harold Street for a domestic disturbance.

The woman was given medical aid at the home and was then taken to a local hospital.

Police say the suspect ran away, but shortly after, was taken into custody during a traffic stop somewhere else by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The suspect was taken to the Brown County Jail on New Year's Day.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #24-268256. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app.