Man allegedly driving under the influence injures three

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that is believed to be caused by impaired driving and excessive speed.

In a release from the police department, officers were dispatched on Monday, April 24 at 8:35 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of Main Street and Abrams Street/ Newberry Avenue on the city's east side.

Three people were injured in the crash with the police department reporting a 63-year-old Green Bay man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries and a 17-year-old from Green Bay and an 18-year-old driver from Green Bay were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old, who was driving one of the involved vehicles was taken into custody by officers on the suspicion of allegedly being under the influence of THC.

Additional details have not been released. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Green Bay Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may know of events prior to the crash to contact them at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-221528.