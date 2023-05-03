MacArthur Elementary students take part in Bike & Roll to School Day

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Lots of bikes lined up at MacArthur Elementary in Green Bay Wednesday as children took part in Bike & Roll to School Day.

Students used anything with wheels — including bikes, scooters, roller blades, and skateboards — to get to school.

Green Bay Area Public School District Director of Transportation Chad Jensema said the District does Bike to School in the spring, and Walk to School in the fall.

Jensema said other Green Bay schools participate in these activities as well.

"The purpose of this is to bring awareness to get out and be healthy, and to the importance of exercise, really, you know," Jensema said. "And, just safety, really, is the other piece."

Once the kids arrived to school, they got some healthy snacks, incentives, coupons, and raffle items.

MacArthur Elementary enrolls students in 4K through 5th grade.