Local 'killer griller' takes on the national stage with his Food Network debut

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — “He’s competing on a much bigger level than me,” Bob Schemm brags about his son Chris. His son, Chris Schemm aka The Titletown Griller, has turned his hobby into his claim to fame.

Schemm came from a family of "killer grillers" but never in a million years did he think his passion for cooking would lead him to a competition on the Food Network.

“It was something that just kind of fell into my lap, and it turned into an experience I know I'll never forget, but I don't think my kids will ever forget either,” said Schemm.

Let’s start from the beginning. Chris Schemm grew up grilling beside his father Bob in Kaukauna. His father, Bob, is also a competition griller specializing in American BBQ. As Chris grew older, his passion for food grew with him. In college, while other kids were just getting by with ramen and mac and cheese, Schemm and his Buddy Tyler Foti were killing it at the grill.

“Ty was my roommate in college and my best man at my wedding so to be able to share that experience with him was amazing,” said Schemm.

After 20 years of grilling together, the duo took was met with a new challenge.

Schemm was approached by a casting director for the tv show “Tailgate Takedown.” At first, he wasn’t sure if it was legitimate.

“I get spam messages a lot so I almost just deleted it and moved on but something just told me to follow up.”

After some research, and an interview with the casting director, they were off.

The two suited up and headed to Buffalo New York, and took on a team of Buffalo Bills fans, and won every round.

“They were professional carters and great competitors, but we knew, and I told Ty that it was going to come to our cheese curds.”

And boy did they make Wisconsin proud. Not only coming home with bragging rights but a massive trophy as well.