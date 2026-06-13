LIVE: Runners hit the streets for 50th Bellin Run in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The 50th Bellin Run kicked off at 8 a.m. Saturday in Green Bay.

For the second consecutive year, JP Flavin of Rochester, Michigan was the first to cross the finish line in the men’s 10K. In the women’s race, Fiona Smith of Cary, North Carolina claimed the top spot. According to unofficial results, Flavin finished in 29 minutes, 47 seconds, and Smith in 34:39.

Unofficial results also show Bryce Verheyen of Appleton placed first in the men’s 5K with a time of 16:41, while Allison Vanderwegen of Kaukauna finished first in the women’s 5K in 19:01.

You can stream it live below: