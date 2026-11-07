Lithium-ion batteries spark Green Bay garage fire, cause $20,000 in damage; no injuries reported

No one was hurt after a garage fire was started by lithium-ion batteries on the 800 block of Shawano Avenue in Green Bay last night.

Firefighters arrived just before 7:30 p.m. to find that residents had already partially extinguished the flames.

Crews found the fire had spread into hidden wall spaces left behind from past renovations. They fully extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes.

The home sustained about $20,000 in damage, but residents were not displaced.

Officials remind the public to always use manufacturer-approved chargers on flat surfaces and to never leave charging batteries unattended.

