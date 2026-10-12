GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A $60,000 loss in federal funding is threatening Literacy Green Bay's ability to serve the roughly 1,000 immigrants and refugees it helps improve their English skills each year.

Free childcare was cut from the budget this fiscal year, and the waiting list for English classes has grown to more than 300 names.

"...And that grows by about three every couple of days," Communications Director Grace Hageman said.

Class offerings have dropped from 17 taught last spring to just 8 offered this fall.

"It's been a drastic change," noted Hageman, but she added that the organization has adapted to that change.

Volunteers are helping sustain the mission.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Literacy Green Bay loses $60K in federal funding, English classes shrink

"We are a central point of our community," said Hageman, who thanked the volunteers for their dedicated support.

Outside of English classes, volunteers work one-on-one with students like Limenord Josa, who moved to Green Bay from Haiti, to help the students better their speaking skills.

"Green Bay for me is beautiful," Josa said of the community. "It's safe. It's amazing."

Josa began taking English classes through Literacy Green Bay a year ago. He said he wanted to improve his English to connect with his neighbors.

"Because I'm here, I have to communicate correctly," Josa said. "I want to communicate fluently."

For students like Josa, English proficiency could open doors.

"Our folks want to be a part of our community and they want to give back and they want to be a part of the economic drive that happens here in Green Bay," Hageman explained.

A variety of funding sources is helping Literacy Green Bay carry on its work after losing a federal grant earlier this year.

"We're very lucky," said Hageman, but there's still a need for more help.

Hageman says to those with time to volunteer, the experience is a rewarding one.

"It's the best thing in the entire world," Hageman said.