Leo Frigo Bridge multi-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A multi-vehicle crash on the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay sent one person to the hospital and closed a stretch of US Highway 43 southbound for nearly two hours Friday morning.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded at around 5:40 a.m. to a report of a vehicle accident on the Leo Frigo Bridge on I-43 southbound. Crews arriving on scene found the crash involved one semi-truck and four passenger vehicles.

One patient was transported from the scene. No other injuries were reported, firefighters said.

I-43 southbound was closed at Atkinson Drive until around 7:30 a.m.