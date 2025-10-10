Legendary heavy metal band Metallica hands scholarships to NWTC for third year in a row

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For the third straight year, the legendary heavy metal band Metallica — through its All Within My Hands charity — is teaming up with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to provide scholarship money to students.

According to a news release from NWTC, the $25,000 grant supported by Metallica's foundation will help grow access to high-wage career pathways for local students.

Twenty eligible NWTC students will gain financial support with scholarships of up to $1,000 each.

“We are truly honored and grateful to be part of the Metallica Scholars Initiative for the third consecutive year,” NWTC Foundation executive director Dr. Meridith Jaeger said. “Together, we are building thriving communities through workforce training and education. This grant will help students obtain degrees and family-sustaining careers in high-demand sectors of manufacturing, health care, human services, construction, IT, and transportation.”

The Metallica Scholars Initiative is in its seventh year with its largest grant to date, totaling approximately $3 million. MSI is now in 75 colleges across all states and the territory of Guam, and is expected to reach about 10,000 students.

“I could not be any prouder of our Metallica Scholars," Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo said. "We know that our country needs millions of skilled tradespeople, and it warms my heart to know that our Foundation’s efforts are making a positive impact and putting hard-working people on the path to careers in the trades."