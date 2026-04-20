Layoffs announced in ongoing Green Bay Converting fire recovery

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Five weeks after a fire destroyed its warehouse and inventory, a Green Bay business is laying off workers.

Green Bay Converting (GBC) says the job cuts will impact "fewer than 35" of its 200 workers.

The fire, at the company's warehouse on Larsen Road, broke out on March 16 and took several days to put out.

The company says cleanup of production equipment is over halfway complete, with building repairs next. Partial production could resume within 60 days, and full operations are expected this summer.

The fire remains under investigation and the cause is still unclear, company leaders say.