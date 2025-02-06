Lawsuit between Packers Heritage, Inc. and city of Green Bay over heritage trail plaza dismissed

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A lawsuit between Packers Heritage, Inc and the city of Green Bay over the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza has been dismissed, according to court records.

Packers Heritage, Inc., part of The Packers Hall of Fame Inc., had filed a lawsuit against the City of Green Bay last October over plans to move the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza from its current location at the corner of North Washington and Cherry Streets.

Court records show the case has been dismissed.

