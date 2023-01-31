Law enforcement joins the Golden House’s “Be Safe” campaign

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies have joined in on Golden House’s “Be Safe” campaign.

The “Be Safe” campaign started in October when Golden House received a generous grant. They created the 920-212-BESAFE hotline to help spread awareness of domestic violence in Brown County.

“The national numbers are one in seven men and one in four women are experiencing domestic violence, and those numbers are reflected here in our county,” Golden House Executive Director Cheeia Lo said.

Last year, Golden House served 2,698 clients and Green Bay police responded to 488 domestic violence calls.

This campaign hopes to reach those experiencing domestic violence and those who know someone experiencing domestic violence, and it lets them know that local help is here and available.

Lo said the most common feeling for victims of domestic violence is "frightened."

"That is how most victims of domestic violence describe themselves," Lo said. "They are afraid of their abuser and often do not know what to do.

Lo said victims may also feel alone, embarrassed, or worry that the abuse is their fault.

"If they choose to leave their abuser, they worry about their children, financial situation, increased violence if their abuser discovers they left, and more," Lo said. "Many do not know where to turn.”

And Lo said abuse can take different types of forms, beyond just physical violence.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, you can call 920-212-BESAFE to be connected to professional help and resources.

