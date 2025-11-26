Last-minute grocery run? Here's what's open on T'Giving

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Are you out of a key ingredient for grandma's apple pie? What about those yams the dog ate behind your back?

You may be in luck—some grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving, albeit with limited hours.

Here's where you can and can't go for those last-second essentials on Thanksgiving Day:

Aldi: Closed.

Costco: Closed.

Festival: Open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hy-Vee: Closed.

Kwik Trip: Open 24 hours.

Meijer: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pick 'n Save: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly: Open, but hours vary by location.

Target: Closed.

Wal-Mart: Closed.

Woodman's: Open midnight to 1:30 p.m.