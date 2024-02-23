Large police presence in Green Bay due to shooting, people asked to avoid area

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — There is a large police presence in the 3100 block of Open Gate Trail in Green Bay due to a shooting.

Green Bay Police said they are asking the public to avoid the area. They said patrols are expected to be on scene for an extended period of time.

Police are informing the community of these street closures:



Green Ridge Drive is closed at West Mason Street to Open Gate Trail

Open Gate Trail is closed from Rolling Green Drive to Square Terrace

Police will be providing a press conference at 4 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on West Mason Street.

