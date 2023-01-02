Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Lambeau Love Story: NBC 26 takes on wedding proposal

A Minnesota Vikings fan receives something even better than a win.
Brian Brandt is a die-hard Packers fan who asked NBC 26 for a little help surprising his girlfriend with a proposal.
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 10:42:51-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brian Brandt reached out to NBC 26 and asked if we would be willing to stage the perfect proposal so we did our best. We knew this was a job for our very own Lindsey Stenger.

Brian Brandt and Jenna Handberg have been dating for quite some time, and Jenna was everything Brian was hoping for. Her only flaw? Jenna is a Vikings fan. But that didn't stop Brian from wanting to pop the question. When is a better time than at Lambeau Field when the Packers are playing the Vikings?

To save you all the anticipation, she says yes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Tyler Job and Lindsey Stenger: NBC 26 reporters for Green Bay!

Tyler_Job.jpg

Tyler Job

3:12 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Lindsey Stenger Web Photo adjusted 2.png

Lindsey Stenger

1:26 PM, Sep 06, 2022
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!