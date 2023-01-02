Lambeau Love Story: NBC 26 takes on wedding proposal

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brian Brandt reached out to NBC 26 and asked if we would be willing to stage the perfect proposal so we did our best. We knew this was a job for our very own Lindsey Stenger.

Brian Brandt and Jenna Handberg have been dating for quite some time, and Jenna was everything Brian was hoping for. Her only flaw? Jenna is a Vikings fan. But that didn't stop Brian from wanting to pop the question. When is a better time than at Lambeau Field when the Packers are playing the Vikings?

To save you all the anticipation, she says yes.