Kurtwood Smith, That '70s Show actor, visited Lambeau Field for Packers preseason game

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Kurtwood Smith, the actor who played the iconic Red Foreman character on the Wisconsin-based sitcom That '70s Show, visited Lambeau Field Saturday for the Packers preseason game against the New York Jets.

Smith, who was born in Wisconsin, said it was his first ever visit to Lambeau Field. He said he grew up a Packers fan, and fondly recalled watching Bart Starr sneak in for the game-winning touchdown in the Ice Bowl in 1967.

WATCH NBC 26's EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH SMITH BELOW:

Kurtwood Smith, That '70s Show actor, joins NBC 26 at Lambeau Field

Smith visited Green Bay as a part of the That '70s Show Summer Tour. The show's iconic vista cruiser vehicle was also on display outside the stadium and will now find a new home at the Green Bay Automobile Gallery. You can read more about that here.

You can watch That '70s Show weeknights at 8:00 on Laff, a Scripps-owned network.