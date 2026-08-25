Kitchen fire in Green Bay displaces two people

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Firefighters quickly contained a kitchen fire Tuesday at a home on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The department responded to the fire on the east side of Green Bay just after 11:20 a.m.

Crews found a kitchen fire that had spread into cabinets and extinguished it within two minutes of arriving, according to the fire department. The fire was contained to the kitchen after overhaul operations were completed.

No injuries to firefighters or residents were reported. Property damage is estimated at $10,000 and two people were displaced.

The fire department credited the early 911 call and quick response for preventing more significant damage.

Officials also reminded residents to stay in the kitchen while cooking and to avoid storing items on stovetops or inside ovens.