Kids’ Day and Kiddie Carnival merge for new Green Bay event

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The City of Green Bay announced Thursday a new twist on two community events, combining them into one celebration called Kids Day Karnival.

The new event merges Green Bay’s Kids’ Day and the Kiddie Carnival, a tradition that is more than 70 years old, according to the city.

“I’m thrilled to be able to continue these two incredible City traditions offered by our incredible Parks Department and with the generous support of Children’s Wisconsin,” said Mayor Eric Genrich. “These are the kinds of community events that make Green Bay such a special place to grow up and to raise a family of one’s own, and I can’t wait to see and experience this year’s combined event.”

The inaugural Kids Day Karnival is set for July 30 at Bay Beach Amusement Park. Children’s Wisconsin is this year’s sponsor. City representatives said more details about activities, schedules and event-day information will be shared as the date approaches.

For more information, visit the city's website.

