Jordan Love and Ronika Stone announce their daughter's birth

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Packers quarterback is sporting a new title: dad.

In a social media post Saturday, Jordan Love and his wife Ronika Stone announced the arrival of their firstborn child, a daughter named Rayna Capri.

The couple shared photos of their first month as a family of three, writing that they are now whole and that Rayna is their "everything."

The Green Bay Packers replied to the announcement with a Facebook post, telling fans to "Welcome the newest addition to the team!"