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Jordan Love and Ronika Stone announce their daughter's birth

In a social media post Saturday, the couple shared photos of their newborn, saying she has made their family whole.
Jordan Love
Sam Hodde/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Jordan Love
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GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Packers quarterback is sporting a new title: dad.

In a social media post Saturday, Jordan Love and his wife Ronika Stone announced the arrival of their firstborn child, a daughter named Rayna Capri.

The couple shared photos of their first month as a family of three, writing that they are now whole and that Rayna is their "everything."

The Green Bay Packers replied to the announcement with a Facebook post, telling fans to "Welcome the newest addition to the team!"

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