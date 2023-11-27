Watch Now
Jones' 12 lead Green Bay over St. Thomas 64-51

Posted at 10:48 AM, Nov 27, 2023
GREEN BAY (AP) — Elijah Jones scored 12 points as Green Bay beat St. Thomas 64-51 on Saturday.

Jones also contributed five rebounds for the Phoenix (3-3). Marcus Hall added 10 points while going 2 of 3 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line, and they also had five rebounds. Amari Jedkins had nine points and finished 4 of 7 from the floor.

Raheem Anthony finished with 18 points, four assists and two steals for the Tommies (3-4). Parker Bjorklund added 11 points for St. Thomas. In addition, Carter Bjerke finished with eight points.

