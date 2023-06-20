JBS Foods cited for $227K in penalties by OSHA

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — JBS Foods in Green Bay was cited for $227,786 in penalties by OSHA after federal investigators found they failed to protect a plant worker from amputation by ignoring required safety standards.

In a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, federal safety inspectors responded to an employer's report of amputation and found that workers at the beef processing plant were exposed to multiple hazards, including inadequate guards to protect employees from machines in operation.

During a December 2022 investigation, it was determined that a JBS Green Bay Inc. worker sustained crushing injuries to his right index and middle fingers while removing a shackle from a cow moving down a trolley line. Agency officials found that JBS failed to ensure there was proper guarding in place on the trolley line to protect workers from pinch points.

JBS Green Bay Inc. was cited by OSHA for four repeat, four serious and two other-than-serious violations. Other infractions were related to lockout/tagout, fall and electrical hazards and hazard communication. OSHA proposed $227,786 in penalties.

“Unfortunately, injuries to workers in the meat processing industry are common but they can be prevented when required safety procedures are followed,” explained OSHA Area Director Robert Bonack in Appleton. “JBS Foods is well aware of these typical industry hazards and of their legal obligation to provide employees with a safe and healthful workplace.”

JBS Foods, which is headquartered in Greeley, Colo., and is a leading producer of beef, poultry and pork production, has 15 days from receiving the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.