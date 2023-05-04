JAS House celebrates 'groundbreaking' milestone, raises $1.2 million for second location

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A one-of-a-kind nonprofit home for at-risk young adults is getting a second home in Green Bay.

The Journey to Adult Success House, or the JAS House, is a transitional living home for young adults coming out of foster care to learn independent living skills.

Dozens of people came out to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday where the new JAS House will be located, which is across from Green Bay East High School.

The new house will have 12 beds, and the program's executive director, Eunice White, said the purpose is to provide a "safe and nurturing environment" for at-risk youth and help them transition into adult life by learning healthy living habits and skills.

White said there continues to be a big need for the JAS House in the community.

"This month alone, I had 10 inquiries for our beds, and we're full so I had to turn people away," White said.

She said the new house is being funded by "generous community donors," who have raised more than $1.2 million so far.

"It's not easy to have a waiting list because who's going to wait around when they're homeless for three or four months," White said. " You actually lose the young people, and that's scary. We have so much to offer that if we could have the space, we have a lot to offer."

The current JAS House has six beds and will still be used after the new one opens.

As of now, White said the house plans to open its doors this upcoming October or November.