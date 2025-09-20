GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — September 20, more than 2,000 people from around the world will gather at Lambeau Field for the 13th annual memorial climb. The event honors the 343 fallen first responders of the September 11, 2001 attack.

Heidi McGeough has volunteered with the event for the past two years. She says it’s her way of giving back to the firefighter community.

“Not only do they [firefighters] go out and put out fires in their community, but they’re more than that,” McGeough said. “They work with their community.”

McGeough works at Pierce Manufacturing, which hosts the event in partnership with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD).

“We really focus on the remembrance,” said GBMFD Fire Chief Matthew Knott. “Each step you’re climbing is for a firefighter.”

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

‘It’s just you and the steps:’ Lambeau stair climb honors 9/11’s fallen

At 9 a.m. the morning of the event, participants watch and re-live the morning news coverage from the day of the attack. This moment of remembrance is followed by guest speakers.

Then, the climb begins. Up and down the aisles of the stadium, climbers travel the equivalent of 110 floors, the number of stories in each twin tower.

“It’s a solemn moment,” commented Knott. “It’s just you and the steps.”

When participants reach the 78th floor, the highest documented story that firefighters reached the day of the attack, they ring a bell and say the name of the firefighter they’re remembering.

Everyone is provided with an identification badge at the start of the climb. On it are the name and face of a first responder who lost their life on 9/11.

“Energy on stair climb morning is—there's nothing like it,” explained McGeough.

She stated that the event ‘brings her back’ to the morning of the attack. It offers space for recollection and reflection.

Those interested in participating in this year’s event can register in person at Lambeau up until the 9 a.m. start time Saturday.