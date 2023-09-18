'It's important to celebrate these traditions': 'Estamos Aquí!' festival highlights hispanic culture

The Hispanic Heritage festival "Estamos Aquí at UW-Green Bay celebrated the art, music, food and culture of the Hispanic community on Saturday.

The event was a partnership between the Weidner Center and several community groups, economic development organizations, schools, and artists.

The event featured eight performing artists and a visual art exhibition featuring Latin artists and work from Hispanic students at UW-Green Bay

According to a Fox Cities Life Study, Hispanic and Latino residents of communities between Oshkosh and Green Bay increased by 46% from 2010 to 2020.

"The community is growing in Green Bay area," Paula Chavira, Weidner Center Community Engagement and Outreach Coordinator, said. "So we're really thinking that it's important to celebrate these traditions and let people know what is what we are very proud of."