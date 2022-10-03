Watch Now
Interim Green Bay superintendent cleared to go back to work

Green Bay Area Public Schools
Vicki Bayer
Posted at 12:58 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 13:58:04-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — After experiencing a heart attack during a school board meeting, the interim leader of the Green Bay school district is cleared to go back to work.

In a statement, Bayer said her physician has approved her immediate return to work.

Bayer has been recovering from a heart attack she suffered on Sept. 12.

You can read Bayer's full statement below.

“I wish to extend my sincere gratitude for all the well-wishes from staff, families, students and community members. The outpouring of kind words and support has meant a great deal while I focused on my recovery. I am happy to announce that my physician has approved my immediate return to work. I wish to thank the leadership team for their assistance the last few weeks in continuing the momentum of the District’s priorities of the November 8th referendum and the 2022-23 budget. I remain committed to serving the District’s staff, students and families, and look forward to getting back to this important work on behalf of our community. #Don’tStopBelieving!”

Vicki Bayer

The statement also says Bayer will not be providing any further comment regarding her health or return to work, and she will not be taking interviews.

Bayer took over the superintendent position in April after Stephen Murley retired, citing health concerns.

