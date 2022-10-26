In-person absentee ballot voting in Green Bay begins

GREEN BAY — Election day is approaching in less than two weeks, and early voting is now available for Green Bay residents.

The City of Green Bay clerk began 101 hours of in-person absentee voting at the clerk's office on Tuesday.

Voting in-person absentee is done in place of showing up at the polls on election day. The ballots are counted on election day.

Celestine Jeffreys, The City of Green Bay clerk, said early voting is a great option for voters who want more convenience.

"I think it's just easier for people to think "Yeah I can make time in my schedule. I can go when no one else is going to be there,"' Jeffreys said. "A lot of people want to avoid the lines on election day, so it's better to just come on down now and take care of it."

Early absentee voters can register to vote when they arrive. Jeffreys said voters need to bring photo identification on the day they choose to vote.

Some examples of photo identification include a Wisconsin driver's license, a Wisconsin state ID, a passport, a Wisconsin student ID or a military or veteran card.

Whether you choose to vote with an absentee ballot or come to the polls on election day, Jeffreys said your impact is the same.

"Voting is an expression of your participation and your accepting of your citizenship as an American," Jeffreys said. "It's also an expression of your hope and the future of America."

Local, state and federal races are on this year's ballot.

The City of Green Bay clerk's office, where in-person absentee voting is taking place, is located at 100 N. Jefferson St., Rm. 106. Voters can stop by at the following times:

Tuesday, October 25: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, October 27: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, October 28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, October 29: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, October 31: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, November 1: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Thursday, November 3: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Friday, November 4: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, November 5: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday, November 6: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

The clerk's office can be contacted at 920-448-3010 for more information or questions.