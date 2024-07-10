'I just want my day in court': Family reacts to postponed sentencing hearing after traveling 1,900 miles

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Tuesday was an emotional day in court after the family of a young man killed in Ashwaubenon learned the sentencing hearing for a woman charged in connection to the case will be postponed.



The family of a man killed in Ashwaubenon traveled thousands of miles to seek justice, only for a sentencing hearing for a woman charged in connection to his case to be postponed.

Tracy Phillips, Braxton Phillip's aunt, said she wants to be present at the sentencing.

The sentencing was rescheduled for October, when Tracy Phillips will be able to attend.



Tracy Phillips interrupted a judge during court proceedings Tuesday afternoon, saying she wants voice heard on behalf of her nephew, Braxton Phillips.

"I apologize, but I'm a broken auntie," Phillips said.

Police said Braxton Phillips was shot and killed in March 2023 in an Ashwaubenon apartment. He was 23 years old.

Prosecutors have charged Prez Wade with first degree intentional homicide, and Keilana Brunette with multiple counts of harboring and aiding a felon.

In late April, Brunette pleaded no contest to the charges.

According to records, Wade has claimed the shooting was an accident, and his case is still pending.

The sentencing hearing for Keilana Brunette was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but the state said they discovered that there was a statement and a video from an informant in a jail that was not turned over to the defense.

"It's something that could, the state might argue off of, the defense might argue off of," the prosecutor said.

Brunette's defense attorney said Brunette would like to have the sentencing soon, but both sides needed more time to review the video and statement.

"We want to make sure we're doing it right," the defense attorney said.

Tracy Phillips traveled from Las Vegas, where Braxton spent much of early childhood.

She explained how she felt when she learned the hearing would be postponed.

"I cried all morning because I thought I was going to miss the opportunity to honor my nephew's name," Phillips said.

Phillips is planning to move back to Green Bay this fall to be with her family. On Tuesday, the judge agreed to move the hearing to early October, when Phillips will be moved in and able to attend.

"I just want my day in court," Phillips said. "I want to honor my nephew's name."

Braxton’s other family members said being in court is a way to honor his memory.

"I want everybody to remember who Braxton Lee Phillips is," Braxton's cousin Leticia Phillips said.

Brunette’s hearing is now set for Oct. 4, and Prez Wade will return to court for a status conference on Friday.

