Hundreds participate in Bellin Health Women's Half-Marathon and 5K in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Hundreds of runners hit the streets of Green Bay this weekend for the annual Bellin Health Women's Half Marathon and 5K, celebrating fitness, friendship and women's health while bringing the community together.

From first-time runners to seasoned athletes, the Bellin Health Women's Half Marathon and 5K celebrates women's strength and wellness. It's a race built around community, supporting women's health and encouraging active lifestyles.

This year's top finishers in the half marathon included Amanda of Madison, crossing first at 1:27:14, followed by Autumn of Eau Claire and Green Bay's Kristen Doster.

In the 5K, Andrea from Green Bay took first, with Claire and Emily right behind.

Behind every step, there's a team of volunteers making it all possible. From early morning setup to handing out water and strawberry shortcake at the end, they're the heart of the event.

"You're doing something for your community," said Jim Schwartz, a volunteer.

"It's fun, you're out here having fun with everyone else but you know you're doing a little bit more. You're really making the event more successful."

Schwartz has volunteered for 15 years, helping serve up nearly 900 strawberry shortcakes this race.

"The runners, so many have that satisfaction that they've either done a personal best or maybe it's their first time. They're really happy and satisfied — and then strawberry shortcake at the end, no pun intended, is the icing on the cake," Schwartz said.

Others, like Laura Gallistel, a pediatrician with Emplify Health, spent the morning cheering alongside kids at a poster-making station.

"I think it's awesome that they get to do this because they're part of the process, even if they can't run with the person that's here they can cheer them on," Gallistel said.

"Seeing the smiles of the kids and seeing them make the signs for their loved ones or whoever is running."

Volunteers say seeing runners smiling across the finish line is what makes it all worth it, and many say that's what keeps them coming back year after year.

