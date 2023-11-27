HSHS donates hospital beds to countries in need through Mission Outreach program

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Hospital Sisters Health System — HSHS — has donated 129 hospital beds that are being sent to countries in need.

In a news release, HSHS donated the beds to Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach, an organization that distributes medical equipment to hospitals and clinics around the world.

HSHS said the St. Mary's location in Green Bay was a part of the effort. The hospital donated 25 of the 129 beds.

Hospital Sisters Health System

Mission Outreach's executive director Erica Smith said hospital beds are the most requested items, and are already being shipped out to hospitals in Lebanon, Nigeria and Tanzania.

“I recently was in Uganda, and I saw a hospital where the pediatric ward the children were on the floor recovering from surgery because there are no beds there,” Smith said in the release.

HSHS said 190 beds in total will be donated.