How the City of Green Bay is hoping a $1.6M investment will make the community safer for pedestrians

Green Bay leaders say 64 pedestrian flashing beacon signs are being installed in an effort to make the community safer for pedestrians

$1.6 million is being invested in installing the flashing lights

The video above explains where the flashing beacon signs will be installed

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The City of Green Bay is installing more than 60 pedestrian flashing beacon signs in an effort to make the community safer for pedestrians.

"What if my daughter or me were to cross the street, and then, 'boom,' you know,?" Green Bay resident Walinda Cammon said. "I got hit by a car before. It's not, it's not good."

Mayor Eric Genrich said $1.6 million is being invested in installing 64 rapid flashing beacons — or RFBs — throughout the city. He said $1.3 million of the money is coming from the Green Bay Area Public School District's referendum. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are covering the rest.

"These beacons are really an effective measure in terms of enhancing pedestrian safety," Genrich said.

City leaders said the flashing lights will primarily be installed near schools, trails, and other busy road areas.

Three of the light sets are already installed: Two on the west side on Military and Shawano Avenues, and one on the east side on Mason Street.

"They make our entire community a place that we can walk, that we can bike...and that we can have a healthier lifestyle," GBAPS Superintendent Claude Tiller, Jr. said.

Chief of Police Chris Davis said that last year, the city had 37 crashes involving pedestrians. So far this year, there have been 21.

Davis said drivers not yielding to pedestrians can result in a ticket and other consequences, including someone losing their license.

"All those consequences are nothing compared to the consequences of having a crash with a pedestrian," Davis said. "And that's really what we're trying to avoid."

"It's time for a change," Cammon said. "Time for me, you know, I can walk across the street and I can see the lights and be like, 'OK, you know, I'm fine. I'm safe.'"

Genrich said the rest of the beacon signs will be installed from through the spring.